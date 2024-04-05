×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

East Zone crush North by 135 runs, to meet South in Senior Women’s Multi-Day Trophy final

Despite having conceded a slender lead of 12 runs in the first innings, a strong show with the bat in the second essay put East Zone in a dominant position.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

East Zone crushed North Zone by a huge margin of 135 runs to set up summit clash against South Zone, who played out a draw against West Zone, in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy here on Friday.

Despite having conceded a slender lead of 12 runs in the first innings, a strong show with the bat in the second essay put East Zone in a dominant position.

Advertisement

They declared their second innings for 282/9 to set North Zone a target of 271 runs.

Deepti claimed 6/49, while Annapurna Das took 3/21 as North Zone were shot out for a paltry 135 in 48.2 overs — their second low score in the game after making 144 in the first essay.

Advertisement

For the East Zone, right-arm fast bowler Titas Sadhu bowled a fine spell of 5-1-19-1 while accounting for opening batter Priya Punia.

Shafali Verma missed out on a personal milestone as she fell for 49 (66 balls, 8x4s, 1x6s) whereas India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur once again flopped with the bat, falling for a mere five after making 10 in the first innings.

Advertisement

In the other semifinal, South Zone advanced to the final after playing out a draw against the West Zone.

Resuming their second innings at 58 for two after taking a lead of 59 runs in the first innings, South Zone went on to pile up the runs as they were 262 for five with an overall lead of 321 runs when the game was called off.

Advertisement

Opening batter Miriyala Durga scored 81 from 205 balls with 12 fours but Tamanna Nigam, who had made 55 in the first innings, was unfortunate to have missed out on a deserving century, falling for 99 from 200 balls with 16 fours.

Nigam and Durga were involved in a 132-run stand for the third wicket. 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

2 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

2 minutes ago
The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

UNHRC Palestine Vote

5 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonam, Athiya At Event

8 minutes ago
Taya

Taya Special Screening

9 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut to Trolls

10 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Veer Savarkar

12 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

14 minutes ago
Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari On Ramayana

18 minutes ago
Elixir Tea

Elixir Teas For Immunity

18 minutes ago
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Poster

22 minutes ago
PM Modi on Devendra Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature

PM Modi on Jhajharia

28 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Preity Zinta on Shashank

28 minutes ago
A screen showing the result of the UNHRC vote on the resolution calling for a halt to weapon shipments being sent to Israel.

UNHRC Israel Resolution

29 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Sports Ethnic

35 minutes ago
AJ Styles vs LA Knight

AJ Styles vs LA Knight

36 minutes ago
Congress list of star campaigners includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

38 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit About Chamkila

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  2. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  3. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News21 hours ago

  4. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago

  5. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo