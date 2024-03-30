Advertisement

All-round effort by East Zone helped them romp home to a massive innings and 120-run win over North East Zone and book a spot in the semifinals of the Senior Women's Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy here on Saturday.

They bowled out North East Zone for 108 and 157 respectively in the two innings after putting up 385 for eight declared with Dhara Gujjar's 140 in the first innings setting the platform for the win.

Advertisement

North East Zone batters tried their best to delay the inevitable on Saturday but could not get enough runs on the board to make East Zone bat again.

NEZ's Monica top scored with 39 off 84 balls with five fours, while Sentilemla faced 143 balls for her 33.

Advertisement

In another match, West Zone played out a draw against Central Zone with their first-innings lead of 111 runs ensuring a spot in the semifinal, here at the Pune Cricket Club Ground.

Central scored 245 in the first innings, while West notched up 356. Central Zone put up a much better show in the second dig to reach 307 for four, riding on Punam Raut's 174 and Arushi Goel's 58 not out.