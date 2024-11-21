Published 17:59 IST, November 21st 2024
Eden Gardens To Honor Legendary India Women's Team Pacer Jhulan Goswami With A Dedicated Stand
The Eden Gardens will host a major honor for Team India pacer Jhulan Goswami. Soon, a stand will bear the name of the legendary Indian bowler.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Former cricketer Jhulan Goswami lifts the International Cricket Council (ICC) men's cricket World Cup trophy while posing for a photo as it made a stopover during its tour, in Kolkata | Image: ANI Photo
