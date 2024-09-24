Published 13:58 IST, September 24th 2024
Elaborate security arrangements in place for upcoming India-Bangladesh second Test match in Kanpur
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the India-Bangladesh second Test match to be played at the International Green Park stadium scheduled from September 27, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto greet each after India won the first test cricket match against Bangladesh in Chennai, India | Image: AP
