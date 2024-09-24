sb.scorecardresearch
  • Elaborate security arrangements in place for upcoming India-Bangladesh second Test match in Kanpur

Published 13:58 IST, September 24th 2024

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the India-Bangladesh second Test match to be played at the International Green Park stadium scheduled from September 27, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma, Najmul Hossain Shanto
India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto greet each after India won the first test cricket match against Bangladesh in Chennai, India | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
