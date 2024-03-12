×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's all-round show guides RCB past Mumbai Indians

Ellyse Perry snapped six for 15 runs as RCB dismissed Mumbai Indians for 113 runs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry | Image:WPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore, riding on Ellyse Perry's best-ever bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League, defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to make it to the playoffs in the Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Perry snapped six for 15 runs as RCB dismissed Mumbai Indians for 113 runs.

Advertisement

The Australian allrounder then struck an unbeaten 40 and shared a 76-run stand with Richa Ghosh (36 not out) to take RCB to the winning score of 115 for 3 in just 15 overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai 113 in 19 overs (Hayley Matthews 26, Sajeevan Sajana 30; Ellyse Perry 6/15) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 115 for 3 in 15 overs (Ellyse Perry 40 not out, Richa Ghosh 36 not out). 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

7 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

7 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

7 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

7 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

7 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

8 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

8 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

11 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

11 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

13 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Murder Mubarak Director Homi Adajania Was Left Stumped

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Outpace Consulting Unveils Precise Recruitment Services

    Initiatives13 minutes ago

  3. Rajasthan: Senior Citizens Can Now Avail 50% Discount in State-Run Buses

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Reddy, Badanayak guide India to big win over Sri Lanka in Blind Cricket

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Not Prithviraj But THESE Actors Were Approached For Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo