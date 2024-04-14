×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Emotions roll out as greatest captain MS Dhoni shares ERA DEFINING moment with 2011 ODI World Cup

MS Dhoni touches the ODI World Cup 2011 trophy after 13 years at Wankhede. Dhoni led Team India to glory in 2011 World Cup. Watch the internet breaking photo.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni touches World Cup 2011 trophy after 13 years | Image:BCCI/X
MS Dhoni, the man who brought an end to the 28-year-long wait by winning the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 has hit nostalgia by capturing a photo with the game's topmost prize 13 years later. Dhoni reunited with the World Cup trophy at Wankhede, the same place where he lifted the eminent cup in 2011. Dhoni and CSK have travelled to Mumbai for match number 28 of IPL 2024. As Dhoni entered the stadium premises, a moment that every Indian cricket fan would cherish ensued.

MS Dhoni gets a hold of the World Cup trophy after 13 years

Pictures of MS Dhoni touching the ODI World Cup trophy are making waves all over the internet. The trophy though might not be original and just a prototype of that, but it is enough to mesmerize the fans and send enthusiasts into an emotional rollercoaster. Here are the images shared by BCCI's official X handle.

India's epic journey in ICC ODI World Cup 2011

The 2011 World Cup is a tournament that is etched in the heart of every Indian cricket fan. Team India had an unbelievable campaign at the showpiece event in 2011. India started off in an exquisite fashion against Bangladesh, then drew with England and slumped against South Africa. The team made no mistakes against minnows like the Netherlands and Ireland. In the quarterfinal, India pulled off a brave run chase against the defending champions Australia. Following that they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the semis, setting up a meeting with Sri Lanka in the final. In the final, MS Dhoni finished off in style and India lifted the World Cup. Ravi Shastri's poetic commentary still reverberates whenever the World Cup 2011 gets a mention.

Thirteen years have gone yet one image is enough to bring back a plethora of memories. From players honouring Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli saying “Sachin Tendulkar has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years. It is time we carried him on our shoulders”, the 2011 World Cup truly is an emotion.
 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 21:00 IST

