England's cricket team will be seen in action against India in a 5-match Test series away from home. The Ben Stokes-led side failed to defend their ICC ODI World Cup title last year in India and displayed one of their worst performances in their history. However, they will expect the opposite of last year’s performance in the 2024 T20I World Cup, where they will again defend their World Cup title in the USA and the West Indies.

India vs England 5-match Test series will start from January 25, 2024

The first Test will be held in Hyderabad

England has yet to play a Test match since July 2023

Mark Butcher is not happy with England’s preparations ahead of the Test series in India

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher has raised major worries over the team's lack of preparation for the upcoming Test series against India. With the trip due to begin on January 25 in Hyderabad, the England squad will arrive in India just three days before the first Test. This move has elicited extensive condemnation from cricket analysts and former players, with Butcher joining the chorus. He thinks that England's lack of practice matches ahead to the crucial Test series may jeopardize their chances of winning the series in India, a feat they have not done in over a decade. Speaking on Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast. Butcher said:

"Frankly, I'd be a little bit terrified if I was playing. Most of the guys haven't played any long-form cricket since July. Very few of the squad were involved a great deal in the rundown of the County Championship, which finished at the back end of September. We're now three months down the road with nobody having had any sort of middle practice at all,"

🗓 #OnThisDay… in 2016@BenStokes38 smashed an incredible 2️⃣5️⃣8️⃣ (198) against South Africa, including ELEVEN sixes and THIRTY fours 🤯



📍 Newlands, Cape Town pic.twitter.com/6QIIpdflB9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 3, 2024

The England cricket team is in Abu Dhabi for an 11-day training camp in preparation for the forthcoming Test series. The squad hasn't played a Test match since July 2023, and with Brendon McCullum as the new head coach, they've embraced the 'Bazball' style instead of traditional practice matches.

This novel strategy was rewarded with a 3-0 victory over Pakistan and a 2-2 tie with Australia in the 2023 Ashes. The true test awaits them as they prepare to face India. Mark Butcher has raised reservations over the team's preparation method, namely the choice to skip at least three weeks in India before to the series. He challenges the prudence of bypassing this critical acclimatisation time, which would have helped the squad to adjust to the subcontinent's tough circumstances. He added:

“Everybody believes that going to India that you're unlikely to win a five-Test match series in India, right? But what people will be less likely to be gentle about is if you go there without having done the requisite getting ready for it and then get battered. That's kind of inexcusable. Particularly given the huge gap that there has been for the Test team between July and now whereby there's no real reason why they couldn't have spent three weeks in India leading up to the series,”