English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

England DOES NOT issue NOC for Pakistan Super League: PSL owners say 'it is getting difficult'

The Pakistan Super League is set to begin in Lahore on February 17, but PCB and all PSL franchise owners are facing a huge issue before the start/

Republic Sports Desk
Pakistan Super League (PSL)
Pakistan Super League (PSL) | Image:PCB/PSL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Pakistan Super League is set to begin in Lahore on February 17, but PCB and all PSL franchise owners have faced a huge issue. All the six franchises have been hit hard with several players opting for the Bangladesh Premier League, ILT20 and SA20 leagues over the PSL. The league has seen several high-profile international cricketers pulling out due to the overlapping of dates with other franchise-based tournaments. Not just that, several cricket boards have denied permission to their players to compete in domestic T20 competitions.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also said it had not issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Topley to play in the PSL. Some other boards are also having second thoughts about giving no-objection certificates for PSL.

Advertisement

PSL side Multan Sultans have lost several players they had initially signed up for the upcoming season, with England pace bowler Reece Topley being the latest to pull out due to an injury. Multan will also be without Pakistan fast bowler Ehsanullah, who has failed to recover from an elbow surgery he suffered last year after the PSL.

Peshawar Zalmi have also lost a big name in Lungi Ngidi of South Africa, while Quetta Gladiators will be without Sri Lanka's Wanandu Hasaranga.

Advertisement

West Indies cricketers Shai Hope, Matthew Forde and Akeal Hosein, South Africa's Tabraiz Shamshi and Rassie van Der Dussen, England's James Vince and Afghanistan's Noor Ahmed and Naveen ul Haq, among others, will also skip the entire tournament.

A PSL franchise owner has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to revisit the tournament window, as it is not possible to get big players when three leagues are happening on after the other.

Advertisement

"The SA20 ended recently and the ILT20 concludes on the day the PSL begins, so it is getting difficult to sign big players now," he said on condition of anonymity.

He also pointed out that January-February is a busy season for international cricket series. Sri Lanka are playing a series against Afghanistan, South Africa are in the middle of a two-Test series against New Zealand while West Indies are playing a series against Australia.

Advertisement

"There is an acute need to change the PSL window, else it will lose its charm if we don't get big overseas names," he added. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

14 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

14 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

14 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

14 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

14 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

14 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

15 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

18 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

21 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

21 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

21 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawa 350 in new colour scheme showcased in India; launch soon

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Shots Fired at House of Pannu's Close Aide in Canada

    World7 minutes ago

  3. Farmers Protest: 10 Big Updates From Kisan Andolan

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Valentine's Day: Ways To Celebrate The Day Of Love With Your Pet Dog

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  5. Video: Man Bites Cop After Being Caught Riding Without Helmet, Held

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement