Updated February 26th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

WATCH | English guy touches soul of Indian fans as he plays 'Kal Ho Na Ho' on trumpet in Ranchi

The English fan, showcasing his affection for India, captured the hearts of many by playing the trumpet to the iconic Bollywood song.

Vishal Tiwari
England fan plays Kal Ho Na Ho on trumpet
England fan plays Kal Ho Na Ho on trumpet | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a commanding performance on Monday, India dealt a decisive blow to the Ben Stokes-led England side in the fourth Test of their five-match series held in Ranchi. Securing victory by 5 wickets, India surged ahead with an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the series. Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel showcased a pivotal partnership in the final innings, successfully chasing a modest target of 192 runs. Jurel was named the player of the match for his performance. 

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces his street to stadium journey, recognizes the gifts cricket gave him

English fan wins hearts by playing Bollywood song on trumpet

In a recent India versus England Test match held in Ranchi, a remarkable moment unfolded when an English fan, showcasing his affection for India and Bollywood, captured the hearts of many by playing the trumpet to the iconic song from the film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. Identified as a member of the renowned 'Barmy Army' group, the British enthusiast's gesture garnered widespread attention both at the stadium and online.

The viral video depicts numerous foreigners relishing and swaying to the tune, reaffirming the notion that music transcends boundaries. Meanwhile, several Indian spectators in the stadium can be seen enthusiastically recording the talented performer on their phones, cheering him on. The video has won a lot of hearts on social media ever since it was shared by the Barmy Army's Twitter handle. 

Also Read: 'Rohit wasn’t going to MAKE THAT MISTAKE AGAIN': Hussain highlights how India recovered in 4th Test

India vs England, 4th Test

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, England saw Joe Root shine with a splendid century, propelling their first innings total to 353 runs. India countered with resilience, notching up 307 runs, buoyed by Dhruv Jurel's maiden half-century for the nation, amassing an important contribution of 90 runs. Jurel's partnerships with Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep proved crucial.

Subsequently, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin dismantled England's batting lineup, with Ashwin clinching a five-wicket haul. England were dismissed for 145 runs in their second innings, leaving India with a modest target of 192 runs for victory. Despite being 177/7 at one stage in their first innings, India's remarkable turnaround paved the way for a triumphant finish, as Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel steered them to victory in the final innings.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

