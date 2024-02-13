Advertisement

England cricketer Ollie Robinson disclosed that he too faced challenges obtaining his visa following Rehan Ahmed's encounter with visa issues during the India tour. Earlier, spinner Shoaib Bashir faced a similar issue while obtaining an Indian visa for the ongoing Test series against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Ollie Robinson's big revelation amid Rehan Ahmed's visa issue

Ollie Robinson revealed that his issues stemmed primarily from an error on the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) part. The right-arm pacer revealed that he received his visa only on the morning of England's flight to Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi ahead of the first Test. The delay was attributed to a "missing initial" in the visa documents.

"He (Wayne Bentley, England's manager) said, 'your visa has been denied' or something.' There was an error at the ECB - I think they must have just put an initial wrong, or one letter must have been wrong. It didn't pass. He was like, 'you're not coming to India - you have to stay here for another night… it could be two nights, could be three nights, don't know how long it's going to take.' Luckily, I woke up in the morning to a nice message from Wayne saying 'visa's here'," Robinson said on his podcast, Chatting Balls.

After the second Test in Visakhapatnam, the England cricket team had a 10-day break in Abu Dhabi. Upon their return on Monday, Rehan Ahmed encountered difficulties at Rajkot airport due to possessing only a single-entry visa. The ECB has released a statement regarding the matter and said that Rehan has been issued a temporary visa.

"We were advised, on returning to India, that there was a paperwork discrepancy with Rehan Ahmed's visa. The local authorities at Rajkot Airport were supportive, enabling Rehan entry on a temporary visa. The correct visa should be processed and issued in the coming days. He will continue to prepare with the rest of the squad ahead of the third Test," the ECB said in a statement on Tuesday.

The third Test match is scheduled to be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15 to 19. Training for the Rajkot Test has commenced for both teams. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 after India thumped England in the second Test by 106 runs. England had won the Hyderabad Test by 28 runs.

