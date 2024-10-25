sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:08 IST, October 25th 2024

England reeling at 24-3 after Pakistan’s Shakeel hits century in 3rd test

England crumbled to 24-3 against Pakistan spinners after Saud Shakeel hit a century in the third and final test on an engineered dry wicket.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Saud Shakeel
Saud Shakeel celebrates after scoring century during the day two of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo
18:54 IST, October 25th 2024