Published 19:08 IST, October 25th 2024
England reeling at 24-3 after Pakistan’s Shakeel hits century in 3rd test
England crumbled to 24-3 against Pakistan spinners after Saud Shakeel hit a century in the third and final test on an engineered dry wicket.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Saud Shakeel celebrates after scoring century during the day two of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:54 IST, October 25th 2024