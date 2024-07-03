Published 19:43 IST, July 3rd 2024
England's Legendary Cricketer Geoffrey Boycott To Undergo Surgery After Throat Cancer Diagnosis
England great Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time and will undergo surgery in two weeks’ time to treat the illness.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sir GeoffreySir Geoffrey Boycott back in his playing days for England Boycott back in his playing days for England | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:43 IST, July 3rd 2024