Published 19:43 IST, July 3rd 2024

England's Legendary Cricketer Geoffrey Boycott To Undergo Surgery After Throat Cancer Diagnosis

England great Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time and will undergo surgery in two weeks’ time to treat the illness.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sir Geoffrey Boycott back in his playing days for England
19:43 IST, July 3rd 2024