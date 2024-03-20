×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test Day 1 - Highlights: Australia 339/5 at Stumps

England vs Australia: After a thrilling contest at Edgbaston, it is time for the 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023 to commence. The Mecca of cricket- Lord's- is the dais of the 2nd Eng vs Aus Test. After what transpired in the opener, a similar blitz will be expected in this match too. So, will Australia extend the lead or will Eng draw level? Stick with republicworld.com to catch live updates of Aus vs

Reported by: Digital Desk
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins
Image: ECB | Image: self
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Day 1 called off
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Travis Head departs
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Cameroon Green departs
11: 45 IST, March 20th 2024

Australia made 339 at loss of 5 wickets on Day 1 of the 2nd Test, Ashes 2023. 

11: 45 IST, March 20th 2024

Travis Head departs after makinf 77 runs in 73 balls.

11: 45 IST, March 20th 2024

Australia loses back-to-back wickets before stumps on Day 1.

11: 45 IST, March 20th 2024

After a solid partership od Smith and Head, Australia cross 300 runs with 3 wickets lost.

11: 45 IST, March 20th 2024

Travis Head completes his 50 runs in 48 balls.

11: 53 IST, March 20th 2024

Australia are currentrly 262/3  and Travis Head nears his 50 runs.

11: 53 IST, March 20th 2024

steve Smith completes his half century as Australia are 231 at loss of 3 wickets.

11: 54 IST, March 20th 2024

Labuschagne departs at 47 failed to complete his half century.

9: 14 IST, June 28th 2023

8: 55 IST, June 28th 2023

Australia reume the game and are 192/2 with both Smith and Labuschagne are close to their half centuries.

8: 36 IST, June 28th 2023

Australia are 190/2 as game enters tea break.

11: 54 IST, March 20th 2024

Australia are 157 at loss of 2 wickets in 38.3 overs.

6: 56 IST, June 28th 2023

Australia are currently 106 with 2 loss of wickets in 31.1 overs.

11: 54 IST, March 20th 2024

David Warner departs with 66 runs after a wicket from Tongue and Steve Smith enters the play.

6: 42 IST, June 28th 2023

The play resumes and australia are 89-1. 

6: 33 IST, June 28th 2023

The second Ashes Test at Lord's has been delayed due to rain. Australia 79/1 

5: 45 IST, June 28th 2023

Australia are 73/1 at lunch on Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test. Tongue dismissed Khawaja just before lunch. 

11: 54 IST, March 20th 2024

Josh Tongue provided the first breakthrough to England on Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test as he dismissed Usman Khawaja for 17. Australia 73/1 in 23.1 overs. 

11: 55 IST, March 20th 2024

A 'Just stop oil' protester invaded the pitch after the end of the first over by England. He was carried off the ground by Jonny Bairstow 

3: 37 IST, June 28th 2023

David Warner and Usman Khawaja have opened the batting for Australia. James Anderson took the new ball for England. 

11: 55 IST, March 20th 2024

England captain Ben Stokes has won the toss and opted to field.

2: 56 IST, June 28th 2023

The all-important toss is about to take place in a few minutes. Stay tuned.

11: 55 IST, March 20th 2024

Steve Smith could not make much impact with the bat in the 1st Test. However, it is a new match and a new venue, so, will Steve Smith make his first mark in Ashes 2023?

11: 06 IST, June 28th 2023

After the defeat in the 1st Test, the Bazzball has come under the radar of criticism and thus it will be interesting to see whether England will continue with the risk taking approach or bring caution into wind?

11: 55 IST, March 20th 2024

ENG Playing XI:  Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk). Josh Tongue, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

8: 47 IST, June 28th 2023

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, TM Head, C Green, AT Carey(wk), Pat Cummins(C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

11: 55 IST, March 20th 2024

The 2nd Ashes Test will start on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at:

3:30 PM IST
11 AM, BST 
9 PM, AEDT

7: 15 IST, June 28th 2023

The Eng vs Aus 2nd Test will live telecast at Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on Sony Liv.

11: 55 IST, March 20th 2024

Australia have taken the all-important lead in the series and would now look to maintain it or extend it. The onus will once again be on the batting generals in the line-up, but if Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, deliver with the bowl again, then a 2-0 lead is all probable.

Published June 28th, 2023 at 07:15 IST

