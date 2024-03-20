Updated March 20th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test Day 1 - Highlights: Australia 339/5 at Stumps

England vs Australia: After a thrilling contest at Edgbaston, it is time for the 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023 to commence. The Mecca of cricket- Lord's- is the dais of the 2nd Eng vs Aus Test. After what transpired in the opener, a similar blitz will be expected in this match too. So, will Australia extend the lead or will Eng draw level? Stick with republicworld.com to catch live updates of Aus vs