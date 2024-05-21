Advertisement

The England men's cricket team is all set to host Pakistan for a T20I series starting May 22. The four-match contest will serve as warm-up for both the teams ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in June. Pakistan recently played a T20I series against Ireland, which they won 2-1. Both Pakistan and England were the finalists in last T20 World Cup in 2022. England won the trophy after defeating the Men in Green.

Also Read: Is this how Team India will play under Gautam Gambhir's coaching? GG reveals team philosophy to Ash

Advertisement

Where will England vs Pakistan first T20I match be held?

The England vs Pakistan first T20I match is slated to be held at Headingley, Leeds.

Advertisement

When will England vs Pakistan first T20I match be played?

The England vs Pakistan first T20I match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, May 22.

Advertisement

How do I watch England vs Pakistan T20I series live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the England vs Pakistan T20I series will not be available in India but fans can follow via live streaming.

Advertisement

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the England vs Pakistan T20I series will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Advertisement

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming in the UK?

The coverage of the England vs Pakistan T20I series will be available on Sky Sports Cricket channels and the Sky Go app in the UK.

Advertisement

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming in Pakistan?

The coverage of the England vs Pakistan T20I series will be available on A Sports channel and the Tapmad app in Pakistan.

Advertisement

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, the coverage of England vs Pakistan T20I series will not be available on TV but fans can follow the scores ICC's website.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'More insecure than anyone': Footage emerges of MS Dhoni getting agitated with RCB & storming off

England vs Pakistan T20I series: Full schedule

1st T20 at Headingley, Leeds: 6:30 pm, Wednesday May 22

2nd T20 at Edgbaston, Birmingham: 2:30 pm, Saturday May 25

Advertisement

3rd T20 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: 6:30 pm, Tuesday May 28

4th T20 at The Oval, London: 6:30 pm, Thursday May 30

Advertisement

England vs Pakistan T20I series: Full squads

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Reece Topley, and Mark Wood.

Advertisement

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan (WK), Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha.