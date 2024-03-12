Advertisement

The curious case of Rishabh Pant has finally been declared closed. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Pant will be available in the forthcoming IPL 2024 season. Ahead of the announcement by Shah, there were doubts prevailing over the fitness of Pant and from coach the owners of Delhi Capitals to their head coach Ricky Ponting, everyone was coy over the availability of Pant. Nevertheless, clarity has prevailed and Pant would participate as a batter and a wicketkeeper.

Shikhar Dhawan is delighted to hear the update about Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant suffered an almost fatal car crash in December 2022. He then underwent a tough recuperation period. However, after almost 15 months and multiple surgeries later, the lacerations have been filled and he is been cleared the take the field again. The development came as a delight for the Delhi Capitals' fans, and the reactions on social media speak volumes about it. Besides the fans, Rishabh Pant's former DC teammate, and now Punjab Kings captain, Shikhar Dhawan is also excited about Rishabh Pant's return.

"I am very happy and excited to see Rishabh Pant back in action. He has survived such a fatal accident, all thanks to God. In this last one year, he has worked so hard and shown such positive intent. He was in such pain that he wasn't even able to move or do anything for the first few months," Dhawan told Star Sports.

Shikhar Dhawan salutes Rishabh Pant for showcasing forbearance

Dhawan empathized with Pant and showcased respect for the way he fought and recovered.

"Even for the toilet, he needed someone's assistance. From that rough phase to now, he has shown a lot of patience, positivity, and tolerance, and it's a huge thing. It surely gave him a lot of strength, and I am sure he is going to do wonders for himself and the country," Dhawan added.

The Delhi Capitals captain was initially expected to play purely as a batter in the 10-team IPL, which begins in Chennai on March 22. "After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process ... Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming IPL 2024," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.