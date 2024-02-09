Advertisement

India's dominance in the world of U-19 cricket continues, as yet again the Team has made it to the final of the category's summit stage. With Raj Limbani scoring the winning run in the semi-final 1 against South Africa, the team has reached the U-19 World Cup final for the fifth time in a row, and overall 9th time. The Men in Blue have lifted the trophy 5 times and will vie for the 6th glorious moment this Sunday, on February 11.

Uday Saharan reveals the factor that contributed to India's victory

Aside from the troublesome period that arrived in the semi-final against South Africa, Team India has experienced quite a seamless journey in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024, and according to captain Uday Saharan, it is the team's overall bonding that has fetched ideal results.

The camaraderie in the dressing room has played a significant role in the Indian team's dominant run in the U19 World Cup, skipper Uday Sharan said on Thursday and vowed to bring the trophy back home.

Defending champions India have not lost a single match in the tournament. They have logged big-margin victories and were not tested till they bumped into hosts South Africa in the semifinals in which they scored a narrow two-wicket win.

India have been a force to reckon with in the Under-19 World Cup, reaching the title clash seven times in the last nine editions.

"It is a dream for all of us to win this tournament. Everyone gets only one Under-19 World Cup and we want to repeat the history. We also want to register our names in history. We are focused on giving our best," Saharan told PTI-Bhasha in an interview.

"I would like to tell the countrymen to continue supporting us like this. We promise to give everything to bring the Cup back." India's power-packed performance in the tournament was highlighted by three 200-plus run margin wins.

"The secret to our team's good performance is team bonding. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very friendly. Everyone trusts each other and is ready to help each other. That is why the performance graph has been consistently good," said Saharan, who spent his early days in Sri Ganganagar before shifting to the border town of Fazilka in Punjab.

"We are not focusing on rival team, we are concentrating on our own game. We have made a match-by-match strategy and are taking every match seriously," Saharan, who has scored 389 runs in six matches so far, said.

(With inputs from PTI)