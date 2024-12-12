'Everyone Knows His Weakness': Ex-India Cricketer Calls Out Virat Kohli's Biggest Technical Flaw

IND vs AUS Test Series: The fate of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series hangs in the balance as both India and Australia have won one match each. The third Test match of the IND vs AUS Test series will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane, the venue where India sealed an iconic win back in 2021. India will have some great memories of the dreaded Gabba, but right now the composition and the form of the team is questionable.

India, after 3-0 drubbing against New Zealand in a home Test series, made a stylish start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 295 win over the hosts, but come to Adelaide, they experienced a change in fortune and ended up losing the Adelaide Test by 10 wickets. It was a team debacle in Adelaide, but if things are to be analysed properly, then it is the Indian batters, who led the team down in the Pink Ball Test match. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the midst of a perfect media scrutiny and it won't die down before their bat starts to do the talking.

Mohammed Kaif Calls Out Virat Kohli's Technique

Virat Kohli is one of the greats of the game and there are no two ways about it. Despite his dismal run and lacklustre form lately, Kohli is a batsman who can turn things around with one good game and one solid innings. Kohli did score a stunning hundred in Perth, but he looked completely off the tracks in the Adelaide Test. Mohammed Kaif had some harsh words to say for Kohli and his technique.

'Everyone knows Virat Kohli's weakness. You bowl it outside the off-stump and he will nick it. You'll need to adopt the same strategy against Travis Head as well. If Boland knows how to trap Kohli then why can't we do the some for Travis Head?', said the former India batter.

WTC Final On The Line For India And Australia