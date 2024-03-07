×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Excited to play alongside Deepti and win games for UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone

Her numero uno status in international T20 rankings notwithstanding, English left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone believes in hunting in pairs and is enjoying her partnership with India's Deepti Sharma in the ongoing Women's Premier League.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Here are the players retained and released by UPW
Here are the players retained and released by UPW | Image:BCCI
Her numero uno status in international T20 rankings notwithstanding, English left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone believes in hunting in pairs and is enjoying her partnership with India's Deepti Sharma in the ongoing Women's Premier League.

The camaraderie between the two players and the strategic pairing has worked well for the UP Warriorz so far in the tournament.

"It's really great to play alongside Deepti...Really excited to play alongside her, pour ideas together, and hope we win games for our team," Sophie told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of a UN programme in Delhi.

As the tournament progresses, Ecclestone and UP Warriorz notched up two consecutive victories recently.

"Yeah, we need to win these last three games. So I think it's really crucial for us to win, really looking forward to playing Delhi and looking forward to getting on the field," she said of the match that will be played this evening here.

Ecclestone took time out from cricket to engage in a unique collaboration between the UP Warriorz and UN Women on Wednesday, promoting gender equality through the creation of murals at Hauz Khas.

"Yeah, I am really enjoying it. It's really exciting to get out and do something different and celebrate with my sport," she shared enthusiastically.

The initiative is a partnership between the UP Warriorz and UN Women.

When asked about the collaboration, Ecclestone remarked, "Yeah, it's really great to join up with the United Nations and do something like this. I think it's really exciting for us also to be out here and do it in Delhi, really exciting." 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

