In the inaugural Test of their five-match series, India and England clashed in Hyderabad, where England emerged victorious by 28 runs, securing a 1-0 lead in the series. Within the Indian team, several performances fell short of expectations, with notable disappointments observed in the outings of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

3 things you need to know

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer failed to perform well in the first Test match

Irfan Pathan was recently asked about the players' display in Hyderabad

The former India cricketer opened up on whether they should play the 2nd Test

Irfan Pathan on Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer

Irfan Pathan, the former all-rounder, suggests that in the absence of several senior players for the 2nd Test against England, India should persist with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who faced criticism after a disappointing performance in the opening Test in Hyderabad.

“Facing a dilemma after losing the first Test match, the choice between young and experienced players becomes crucial. In a scenario where India leads 3-0 or 2-1, opting for young talent might be suitable. However, considering the current 1-0 deficit, backing players like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, despite their recent lack of runs, seems justified. The decision is influenced by the absence of 3-4 experienced players in the team, emphasizing the need to support Iyer and Gill a bit longer,” Irfan Pathan said at the launch event of Asian Legends League Season 1.

Shubman Gill, aged 24, struggled against England spinners, scoring 23 and 0. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's challenges in red-ball cricket continued as he couldn't convert his starts of 35 and 13 into substantial scores, resulting in a 28-run defeat for India.

Irfan Pathan also spoke about Rohit Sharma's captaincy in Test cricket. Irfan said although Rohit is a good captain, he needs to improve on his field placements and selection. Irfan, however, backed Rohit Sharma-led Team India to make a comeback in the Test series against England.

“Rohit Sharma is a good captain. Yes, he made some mistakes in the last match but hope he will do everything to make a comeback in the series.” Pathan said.

