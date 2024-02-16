Advertisement

In the third Test between India and England, India made 445 runs in their opening innings. At the end of day two, England trailed by 238 runs with a score of 207/2. Ben Duckett struck an unbeaten 133*, while Ollie Pope contributed 39 runs before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. R. Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj were key bowlers for India, each getting one wicket. India is optimistic in their prospects of winning the match, whilst England anticipates on beating the hosts at home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails R Ashwin for his incredible feat

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for accomplishing the "extraordinary milestone" of 500 Test wickets. During the current third Test match between India and England in Rajkot, Ashwin achieved this achievement, becoming the second bowler from India after Anil Kumble.

The prime minister highlighted Ashwin's importance to Indian cricket while expressing his respect for his accomplishments.

Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on the extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets! His journey and accomplishments are testament to his skill and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales further peaks. @ashwinravi99 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2024

Having taken 500 Test wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin is only the second Indian cricket player to accomplish this incredible feat. This momentous achievement occurred during the ongoing third Test between India and England in Rajkot, when Ashwin removed Zak Crawley. With 619 Test wickets to his name, Anil Kumble now owns the record for the most wickets taken by an Indian player. Ashwin is currently behind him. Reaching 500 Test wickets has cemented Ashwin's position as one of the best bowlers in Indian cricket history.

The parallels between Ashwin's journey and that of the late great Anil Kumble highlight the importance of his accomplishment. The achievement of this historic milestone was seen in the exciting atmosphere of the third Test match against England.

Ashwin's achievement highlights his extraordinary skill and makes him the third off-spinner in the world to accomplish this noteworthy feat. Despite this, he is still ranked second in Indian bowling history after the legendary Kumble, who ended his career with 619 dismissals. On the second day of the ongoing Test match, the 37-year-old master reached this ultimate, needing just one wicket to reach the desired mark. Ashwin's guile took opener Zak Crawley by surprise with an unintentional sweep that resulted in Ashwin's 500th wicket in Test cricket, which Rajat Patidar deservedly collected at short fine leg.

The remarkable feat by Ashwin gives India's 445 in the first innings of the current Test match a new meaning. Interestingly, only two off-spinners have ever amassed more than 500 Test wickets: Australia's Nathan Lyon (517) and Sri Lanka's legendary Muttiah Muralidaran (800). Lyon became the first to reach this milestone just a year ago.

Before achieving this enormous milestone, Ashwin appeared in 97 matches since making his Test debut in 2011. After overcoming early failures, which included a crippling back injury, he switched to off-spin bowling, even though predictions had him performing well as a top-order batsman.

In limited-overs cricket, Ashwin has made a lasting impression outside of the conventional format. He has accumulated 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and 72 dismissals in 65 T20 Internationals. His ability to play in a variety of formats solidifies his reputation as one of India's all-time best bowlers.

(With Inputs from PTI)

