TRENDING /
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Faf du Plessis takes one-handed blinder to dismiss Dewald Brewis during SA20 match- WATCH

Faf du Plessis once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the top fielders in the game with another magnificent catch. The action transpired at SA20.

Prateek Arya
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis | Image:@SA20_League/x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Faf du Plessis once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the top fielders in the game with another magnificent catch. The Joburg Super Kings skipper took a one-handed blinder to dismiss MI Cape Town (MICT) batter Dewald Brevis.

3 things you need to know

  • Faf du Plessis picked up a one-handed blinder during the SA20 match
  • Du Plessis is the skipper of Joburg Super Kings
  • MICT won the match by a significant margin of 98 runs

Also Read | Is this the best catch in the history of cricket?

Faf du Plessis picked up a one-handed blinder to dismiss Dewald Brewis

MICT sped to a 200-run opening partnership, and Brevis was tasked with keeping the momentum going. With mid-on and mid-off in the ring, the youngster attempted to strike a Lizaad Williams delivery down the ground.

While Dewald Brevis was unable to strike the ball perfectly, he appeared to have made enough connection to clear mid-off. Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, kept his eyes on the ball and pulled off a sensational catch with a perfectly timed dive.

Also Read | Yuvraj hints at mentoring role to prepare Team India

MICT won the match by 98 runs

About the match, MICT batted first and courtesy of a century from Rassie Vander Dussen and a spectacular 98 from Ryan Rickelton, Cape Town put on a monumental total of 243 on the board.

In reply, Joburg Super Kings lost their way in the initial overs, and following the score of 29/3, they kept playing the pick-up game, however, could not keep the chase going for long. Joburg bowled out at the score of 145 and hence lost the encounter by 98 runs. Van Der Dussen was adjudged the man of the match for his incredible innings of 104 off 50 balls.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

