Faf du Plessis once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the top fielders in the game with another magnificent catch. The Joburg Super Kings skipper took a one-handed blinder to dismiss MI Cape Town (MICT) batter Dewald Brevis.

MICT sped to a 200-run opening partnership, and Brevis was tasked with keeping the momentum going. With mid-on and mid-off in the ring, the youngster attempted to strike a Lizaad Williams delivery down the ground.

While Dewald Brevis was unable to strike the ball perfectly, he appeared to have made enough connection to clear mid-off. Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, kept his eyes on the ball and pulled off a sensational catch with a perfectly timed dive.

MICT won the match by 98 runs

About the match, MICT batted first and courtesy of a century from Rassie Vander Dussen and a spectacular 98 from Ryan Rickelton, Cape Town put on a monumental total of 243 on the board.

In reply, Joburg Super Kings lost their way in the initial overs, and following the score of 29/3, they kept playing the pick-up game, however, could not keep the chase going for long. Joburg bowled out at the score of 145 and hence lost the encounter by 98 runs. Van Der Dussen was adjudged the man of the match for his incredible innings of 104 off 50 balls.