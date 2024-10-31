sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:52 IST, October 31st 2024

Faltering Team India Brace For Spin Trial In Must-win Third Test Against New Zealand In Wankhede

Pushed to a corner like never before, India face their biggest challenge at home when they clash with New Zealand in the must-win third Test as they are left to salvage pride and fight a perception about their diminishing ability to negotiate quality spin attack.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tom Latham, Rohit Sharma
New Zealand's captain Tom Latham shake hands with India's captain Rohit Sharma after their win against India on the day three of the second cricket test match at the MCA Stadium | Image: AP Photo
