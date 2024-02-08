Advertisement

India and Afghanistan are playing a three-match T20I series against each other starting Thursday, January 11. The first match is being played in Mohali, Punjab, where temperatures have dropped significantly over the past few days.

3 things you need to know

This is the first time India and Afghanistan are playing a bilateral T20I series

Afghanistan have never won a T20I match against India

Rohit Sharma has returned to the Indian T20I side for the first time since T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma warms his hands with a hot water bag

In the eighth over of the first T20I match against Afghanistan at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma successfully caught Ibrahim Zadran at covers. Despite it being a straightforward catch, the Indian captain appeared somewhat uncomfortable after grabbing the ball due to the extremely cold weather in Mohali.

Rohit Sharma was seen warming his hands with a towel and a hot water bag in the middle of the ground. The video capturing this moment has gone viral on various social media platforms.

After the first innings, Axar Patel spoke about the freezing temperature in Mohali, saying that he wanted to bowl with gloves on but the umpire didn't allow him.