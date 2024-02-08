English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Feeling the chills! Rohit Sharma uses unique method to warm himself up in Mohali's freezing cold

After the 1st innings, Axar Patel spoke about the freezing temperature in Mohali, saying that he wanted to bowl with gloves on but the umpire didn't allow him.

Vishal Tiwari
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image:JioCinema
India and Afghanistan are playing a three-match T20I series against each other starting Thursday, January 11. The first match is being played in Mohali, Punjab, where temperatures have dropped significantly over the past few days.

3 things you need to know

  • This is the first time India and Afghanistan are playing a bilateral T20I series
  • Afghanistan have never won a T20I match against India
  • Rohit Sharma has returned to the Indian T20I side for the first time since T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma warms his hands with a hot water bag

In the eighth over of the first T20I match against Afghanistan at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma successfully caught Ibrahim Zadran at covers. Despite it being a straightforward catch, the Indian captain appeared somewhat uncomfortable after grabbing the ball due to the extremely cold weather in Mohali. 

Rohit Sharma was seen warming his hands with a towel and a hot water bag in the middle of the ground. The video capturing this moment has gone viral on various social media platforms. 

After the first innings, Axar Patel spoke about the freezing temperature in Mohali, saying that he wanted to bowl with gloves on but the umpire didn't allow him. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

