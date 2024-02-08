English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Finn Allen propels NZ to victory in 3rd T20I against PAK and breaks McCullum's 12 year-old record

Opening batsman Finn Allen shatters records with a stunning century, leading New Zealand to victory against Pakistan in the T20I series.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Opening batsman Finn Allen
Opening batsman Finn Allen | Image:AP
 In the third T20 match of the series, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 224/7 in their 20 overs, mainly driven by Finn Allen's splendid innings of 137 runs off 62 balls, supported by Tim Seifert's 31 off 23 balls. Pakistan's Haris Rauf took 2 wickets for 60 runs in 4 overs. In response, Pakistan could only manage 179/7 in their 20 overs, resulting in a 45-run victory for New Zealand. Babar Azam was the highest scorer for Pakistan with 58 runs off 37 balls. Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, taking 2 wickets for 29 runs in 4 overs. New Zealand now leads the series 3-0.  

3 things you need to know 

  • New Zealand destroyed Pakistan in the 3rd T20I match at the University Oval 
  • Pakistan is yet to win a match against New Zealand in the T20I series 
  • New Zealand leads the NZ vs PAK series by 3-0 

Finn Allen had an incredible knock against Pakistan to break Brendon McCullum's record

Finn Allen, the opening batsman, made an outstanding effort, hitting a century against Pakistan to break previous captain Brendon McCullum's record for the best T20I score by a New Zealand batsman.

Allen scored 137 runs off 62 deliveries in an excellent performance, leading his team to a mammoth total of 224 for 7 in the first innings of the third T20I of their five-match series at Dunedin's University Oval.

Allen not only won the game, but he later beat McCullum's 12-year-old record by scoring 123 against Bangladesh in 2012, becoming New Zealand's greatest T20I total. Former Australia captain Aaron Finch holds the record for the greatest T20I individual score, with 172 runs against Zimbabwe in 2018. Allen's incredible performance also propels him to fifth place in all-time individual T20I scoring.

Allen's innings contained five boundaries and an astonishing 16 sixes, giving him a share of the record for the most sixes hit in a T20I innings.

New Zealand have now sealed the series against Pakistan, winning the first 3 of their 5-match T20I series. The 4th T20I will be played on Friday, January 19, 2023.

Highest scores by New Zealand batters in men's Twenty20 Internationals

Finn Allen - 137 off 62 vs Pakistan in Dunedin 2024

Brendon McCullum - 123 off 58 vs Bangladesh in Pallekele in 2012

Brendon McCullum - 116 off 56 vs Australia in Christchurch in 2010

Colin Munro - 109 off 57 vs India in Rajkot in 2017

Glenn Phillips - 108 off 51 vs West Indies in Mount Maunganui in 2020

Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

