Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

COVID19 returns: Deadly virus strikes Australian cricket, Cameron Green and Travis Head get infected

Covid-19 haunts Australian Cricket Team as Cameron Green & McDonald tests positive ahead of the Gaba Test after Travis Head. AUS leads the Test series by 1-0.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cameron Green contracts Covid-19
Cameron Green contracts Covid-19 | Image:AP
  • 3 min read
Australia and the West Indies will clash in the second Test, with Australia leading 1-0. Australia boasts a dominant squad, including Steve Smith and Pat Cummins, giving them extra confidence. The match, set for The Gabba from January 25-29, promises high-intensity action and a thrilling battle between bat and ball.

3 things you need to know 

  • Australia leads the Test series by 1-0 
  • Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test will start on Thursday 
  • Australia will look to seize the series 

Corona Virus Threatens ‌Australian Cricket Team 

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald and all-rounder Cameron Green have both obtained positive COVID-19 test results soon before their forthcoming pink-ball Test against West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane. According to the Australian Cricket team’s statement, quoted by Sydney Morning Herald:

"Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald will be separated from the group until they return a negative test. It will not hinder Green taking part in or McDonald attending the match in line with CA protocols," 

Following positive Covid-19 test results, Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald have been excluded from the Australian team. According to Cricket Australia guidelines, they can still play in the following Test match against the West Indies even if the results of their follow-up tests within the next 24 hours are not negative.

Positively, Travis Head, the batsman, has tested negative despite having contracted Covid-19 after the first Test in Adelaide last week. Usman Khawaja returned to the team for the 2021–22 Ashes after Head, who had contracted Covid-19 during a previous home Test series, missed the Melbourne Test. Not just Head or Green, New Zealand's Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner also contracted the virus this month. 

The opening batsman, Usman Khawaja, has cleared all concussion tests and is cleared to play in the second Test against the West Indies. The 37-year-old retired injured and underwent scans after suffering a head injury with a brief delivery by West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph in Adelaide. Khawaja is cleared to play in the next game despite the incident.

With a 10-wicket victory in the first Test match, Australia leads the series 1-0. West Indies will want to respond and tie the two-match series on January 25 at the Gabba.

Australia Test Squad for West Indies series

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

