Advertisement

In a surprising turn of events during the first T20I between India and Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma, known for his calm demeanor, was seen expressing frustration and anger towards teammate Shubman Gill after a runout incident. This rare display of emotion left fans and cricket enthusiasts intrigued as they witnessed a side of Rohit not commonly seen on the field.

3 things you need to know

Afghanistan posted 158/5 in 20 overs while batting first

Afghanistan have never won a T20I match against India

India will look to maintain their clean sheet against Afghanistan

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik joins the visiting England Lions coaching team as batting consultant for IND series

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma shouts at Shubman Gill for getting him runout

The incident unfolded during the opening over of India's innings when a full ball was driven to mid-off by Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain, recognizing an opportunity for a quick single, called for it. However, the miscommunication occurred as Gill was focused on the ball and failed to notice Rohit's call.

Advertisement

This resulted in both players ending up at the same end, making it an easy runout for the opposition wicketkeeper after receiving the throw.

Rohit Sharma, visibly frustrated by the missed opportunity and the subsequent runout, gesticulated towards the young batsman before making his way back to the pavilion. It's worth noting that there was a potential single in the play, especially considering Rohit's comfortable run to the danger end.

Advertisement

However, the unfortunate miscommunication and lack of awareness on Gill's part led to the dismissal, leaving both players visibly disappointed.

First time seeing Captain Rohit Sharma that angry.



Feel for him returning after 14- Months but Gill ruined everything 😭🤬#INDvAFG #RohitSharma𓃵 #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/wLP29w1iUP — RoMan (@SkyXRohit1) January 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill didn't stay in the middle for a long time as he was dismissed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 23 off 12 balls in the fourth over.