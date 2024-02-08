Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:17 IST
WATCH | Furious Rohit Sharma lashes out at Shubman Gill on field for making ridiculous error
Rohit Sharma, visibly frustrated by the missed opportunity and the subsequent runout, gesticulated towards Gill before making his way back to the pavilion.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In a surprising turn of events during the first T20I between India and Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma, known for his calm demeanor, was seen expressing frustration and anger towards teammate Shubman Gill after a runout incident. This rare display of emotion left fans and cricket enthusiasts intrigued as they witnessed a side of Rohit not commonly seen on the field.
3 things you need to know
- Afghanistan posted 158/5 in 20 overs while batting first
- Afghanistan have never won a T20I match against India
- India will look to maintain their clean sheet against Afghanistan
Also Read: Dinesh Karthik joins the visiting England Lions coaching team as batting consultant for IND series
Advertisement
Rohit Sharma shouts at Shubman Gill for getting him runout
The incident unfolded during the opening over of India's innings when a full ball was driven to mid-off by Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain, recognizing an opportunity for a quick single, called for it. However, the miscommunication occurred as Gill was focused on the ball and failed to notice Rohit's call.
Advertisement
This resulted in both players ending up at the same end, making it an easy runout for the opposition wicketkeeper after receiving the throw.
Rohit Sharma, visibly frustrated by the missed opportunity and the subsequent runout, gesticulated towards the young batsman before making his way back to the pavilion. It's worth noting that there was a potential single in the play, especially considering Rohit's comfortable run to the danger end.
Advertisement
However, the unfortunate miscommunication and lack of awareness on Gill's part led to the dismissal, leaving both players visibly disappointed.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill didn't stay in the middle for a long time as he was dismissed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 23 off 12 balls in the fourth over.
Advertisement
Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:11 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.