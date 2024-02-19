Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Former cricketer Kris Srikkanth showcases his devotional side, visits Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple in Karnataka. The 1983 World Cup winner arrived at the temple with wife.

Republic Sports Desk
Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Krishnamachari Srikkanth | Image:Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple in Karnataka. The 1983 World Cup winner arrived at the historic Hindu temple along with wife, Vidya Srikanth. The couple had the darshan of Lord Krishna. Srikkanth also sought the blessings of Pariya Sripada and received Bhojan Prasad.

Also Read | Jay Shah's LAST WARNING to players: There is trend emerging

Advertisement

Krishnamachari Srikkanth visits the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Matha Temple

One of the greats from the olden generation, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, showcased his devotional side. The pictures of the former cricketer in the temple attire are making rounds on the internet.

Advertisement
Krishnamachari Srikkanth at the temple premises.

Srikkanth was seen performing temple rituals at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth perform temple

Kris Srikkanth and wife Vidya enjoyed the pure meal provided in the temple.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Relishes Kashmiri Cuisine in Pampore

Cheeka turns expert

Having an umpteen knowledge of cricket as a sport, in the prevailing period Srikkanth lays out his expert views on the game of cricket. The legendary cricketer is quite active on YouTube and gives air to his expert comments through his official channel. Recently, his comments about Indian cricket made it to the mainstream.

"In T20 cricket India are highly over-rated. ODI cricket, we are a fantastic team. What happens in ODIs, in the semi-finals, finals, it's just a one-off match. It's a luck factor, a lot depends on luck in these matches. I read Rohit Sharma's statement, for a cricketer, the 50-over World Cup is a huge achievement. We are sometimes underperforming in the knockout matches, into the semi-finals and the final. But we are a gun side in ODI. Regardless of where we play, be it India, Australia or South Africa, we are a gun side."

Advertisement

He further stated, "Test cricket, we are over-rated. We have to make sure... I think it was a phase of 2-3 years... when Virat Kohli was the captain of the team, we were outstanding. We dominated in England, we fought hard in South Africa, we won in Australia. We had a good phase for 2-4 years. Yes, we were dominating in England, in Australia."

Since these comments were made before the start of the India vs England Test series, the ex-cricketer might be happy with the way  Team India has turned the tide following the first Test.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

an hour ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

4 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

20 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. If Aadhar Becomes Inactive, Will Issue New: WB CM's Act of Defiance

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. How Paytm Payment Bank saga is unfolding?

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  3. Big Setback For Mamata, Kolkata HC Allows Suvendu to Visit Sandeshkhali

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  4. 'You're not the whole team': Ex-Pakistan director Hafeez reveals secrets

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. Mini Cooper unveils last ICE vehicle, marking e-mobility shift

    Business News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo