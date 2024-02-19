Advertisement

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple in Karnataka. The 1983 World Cup winner arrived at the historic Hindu temple along with wife, Vidya Srikanth. The couple had the darshan of Lord Krishna. Srikkanth also sought the blessings of Pariya Sripada and received Bhojan Prasad.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth visits the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Matha Temple

One of the greats from the olden generation, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, showcased his devotional side. The pictures of the former cricketer in the temple attire are making rounds on the internet.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth at the temple premises.

Srikkanth was seen performing temple rituals at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth perform temple

Kris Srikkanth and wife Vidya enjoyed the pure meal provided in the temple.

Cheeka turns expert

Having an umpteen knowledge of cricket as a sport, in the prevailing period Srikkanth lays out his expert views on the game of cricket. The legendary cricketer is quite active on YouTube and gives air to his expert comments through his official channel. Recently, his comments about Indian cricket made it to the mainstream.

"In T20 cricket India are highly over-rated. ODI cricket, we are a fantastic team. What happens in ODIs, in the semi-finals, finals, it's just a one-off match. It's a luck factor, a lot depends on luck in these matches. I read Rohit Sharma's statement, for a cricketer, the 50-over World Cup is a huge achievement. We are sometimes underperforming in the knockout matches, into the semi-finals and the final. But we are a gun side in ODI. Regardless of where we play, be it India, Australia or South Africa, we are a gun side."

He further stated, "Test cricket, we are over-rated. We have to make sure... I think it was a phase of 2-3 years... when Virat Kohli was the captain of the team, we were outstanding. We dominated in England, we fought hard in South Africa, we won in Australia. We had a good phase for 2-4 years. Yes, we were dominating in England, in Australia."

Since these comments were made before the start of the India vs England Test series, the ex-cricketer might be happy with the way Team India has turned the tide following the first Test.