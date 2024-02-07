Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Former India cricketer arrested in cheque-bouncing case

Vaidya, who played four One Day Internationals for India in the mid-1990s, was produced before a court which released him on a surety bond, a police official said.

Press Trust Of India
Cricket
Representation Image | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
City police on Wednesday executed a non-bailable arrest warrant against former cricketer Prashant Vaidya in a cheque bouncing case.

He had allegedly purchased steel from a local trader and issued a cheque which bounced, following which the trader demanded that he make fresh payment, said inspector Vitthalsingh Rajput of Bajaj Nagar police station.

The cricketer allegedly refused to pay, so the trader moved the court which issued an NBW against him for skipping court hearings, the official said.

Vaidya currently heads the cricket development committee of the Vidarbha Cricket Association. 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 17:58 IST

