Advertisement

Shahbaz Nadeem, the esteemed spinner from Jharkhand and a former Indian international, has announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket. Renowned for his slow-left-arm orthodox bowling, Nadeem represented India in two Tests, culminating his career with an impressive tally of 542 wickets in 140 first-class matches.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana gives Deepti Sharma a taste of her own medicine; RCB teammates can't stop laughing

Advertisement

Shahbaz Nadeem retires from cricket

Expressing his decision, Shahbaz Nadeem stated, "I was considering my retirement for a long time and now I have decided that I am retiring from all three formats. I always felt that when you have some motivation then you keep motivating yourself to perform well. However now that I know that I may not get a chance in the Indian team, so, it is better that I give a chance to the young cricketers. Now I am also planning to play in T20 leagues around the world."

Advertisement

Shahbaz Nadeem in action for India | Credit: AP

Nadeem's final appearance for India was in 2021 against England in Chennai, where he delivered a commendable performance, bowling 59 overs and claiming four wickets. Additionally, Nadeem showcased his skills in List A cricket, featuring in 134 matches and claiming 175 wickets.

Also Read: 'It's a FORCED RETIREMENT': Ross Taylor drops bombshell revelation, hints at chaos in NZ cricket

Advertisement

Notably, he etched his name in the record books with his remarkable performance against Rajasthan on September 20, 2018, where he secured the best figures in List A cricket with 8/10.

Looking ahead, Shahbaz Nadeem plans to explore opportunities in various T20 leagues worldwide, embracing a new chapter in his cricketing journey.