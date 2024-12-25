Former Indian Captain Dresses Up As Santa Claus, Celebrates Christmas With Family Ahead Of IPL 2025

Ms Dhoni is a name synonymous with Indian cricket as the former Indian captain is one of the most decorated players to don the Indian team colours. Even after retiring from International cricket sometime ago, Ms Dhoni continues to play in India’s domestic league IPL for his franchise Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the IPL mega auction, MS Dhoni was retained by CSK for 4 crores as he gears up to play his 17th IPL season. The 43 year old wicketkeeper batter has led CSK to five IPL trophies. As MS Dhoni gears up to play in the 2025 IPL, he took on an entirely new role as he celebrated Christmas with his family this year.

MS Dhoni Dons New Role As He Celebrates Christmas

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni took on a whole new avatar as he celebrated Christmas with his family this year. In a social media post by MS Dhoni’s wife, the former Indian captain can be seen dressed up as Santa Claus on the occasion of Christmas.

In the photos posted by Sakshi Singh on Instagram, MS Dhoni can been seen dressed as Santa as he celebrated Christmas with his wife and daughter along with a few other members of his family.

Dhoni Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down

The 43 year old cricketer is showing no signs of slowing down even several years after retiring as he was a prominent feature in the 2024 edition of the IPL and will once again don the yellow colors of Chennai Super Kings as he is all set to feature in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings were able to retain the former Indian captain for only 4 crores as an uncapped player due to the player lovingly known as ‘Thala’ retiring back in August of 2020.