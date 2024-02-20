Advertisement

During the ongoing 2024 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), fans taunted Shoaib Malik's third wife, Sana Javed, by referring to her as his second wife, Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis legend who divorced the Pakistani cricketer earlier this year. This incident occurred when Sana attended the match at Multan Cricket Stadium to support her husband and his team, Karachi Kings.

Also Read: 'Bilkul risk nahi lene ka': Mayank Agarwal gets cautious, carries own water after flight incident

Advertisement

Pakistan fans tease Shoaib Malik's wife with ‘Sania Mirza’ chants

In a video circulating on social media, Sana Javed can be seen walking along the sidelines of the Multan Stadium as fans began chanting 'Sania Mirza'. Despite the taunts, she chose to ignore the remarks and continued walking. Here's the video from the incident that occurred on Sunday.

Advertisement

Pakistan fans teasing Shoaib Malik's 3rd wife 'Sana Javed' by calling her "Sania Mirza"#PSL9 pic.twitter.com/EXr0OQywvQ — Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) February 20, 2024

For those unaware, Shoaib Malik married Sana Javed on January 20 this year, which garnered varied reactions on social media. Prior to Sana, the 42-year-old cricketer was married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002, leading to a divorce on April 7, 2010. He then entered matrimony with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on April 12, 2010. The wedding garnered a lot of attention from the media.

Advertisement

Following his divorce from Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Sana Javed in Pakistan earlier this year. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Mail have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik, born on October 30, 2018. Sana Javed, on the other hand, was married to a Pakistani actor and singer Umair Jaswal from 2020 to 2023.

Also Read: 'Ben Stokes and others like Virat Kohli...': Nasser Hussain gives a REALITY CHECK to cricketers

Advertisement

As far as the PSL 2024 match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans is concerned, Shoaib Malik's side lost despite him scoring 53 off 35 balls. Karachi Kings failed to chase down a target of 186 runs in 20 overs, which cost them the match by 55 runs. Reeza Hendricks was named the player of the match for his unbeaten 79 off 54 balls.

Shoaib Malik has not officially retired from international cricketer but he has not been selected to play for his country since 2021. Malik currently plays domestic T20 franchise cricket for teams across the world.