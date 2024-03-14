×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

BREAKING: Former Sri Lanka captain hospitalised after major car accident

Thirimanne appeared in 44 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 2,088 runs, including three hundreds. He played 127 ODIs for the island nation, scoring 3,164 runs.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident | Image:Ada Derana
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne was hospitalized in Thrippane, Anuradapura, after sustaining minor injuries in a road accident, as reported by local media on Thursday. According to Ada Derana, the 34-year-old Thirimanne was admitted to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital with minor injuries from the accident.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja injury: Team India all-rounder begins recovery, shares update with fans

Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalised after a horrifying car accident

Anuradapura, situated approximately 205 kilometers from the national capital Colombo, is a significant city in Sri Lanka. The identity of the driver of the car in which Lahiru Thirimanne was traveling is currently unknown. Additionally, the cause of the accident remains undisclosed. The vehicle, which Thirimanne was travelling in, is black in color and has sustained significant damage as a result of the incident.

“Police mentioned that the car in which Lahiru Thirimanne was travelling had collided with a lorry arriving from the opposite direction at around 07.45 a.m. this morning. Three other individuals travelling in the car, the driver of the lorry and another person have been injured and hospitalised,” the report stated.

Thirimanne appeared in 44 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 2,088 runs, including three hundreds. He played 127 ODIs for the island nation, scoring 3,164 runs in all. He also played 26 T20 Internationals for Sri Lanka. Thirimanne last played for Sri Lanka in 2022 before announcing his retirement the following year.

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner. Removing him..': Yuvraj disapproves MI's move to remove Rohit

This incident follows a year and a half after Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was involved in a comparable car accident. Pant's accident was notably more severe, causing serious injuries to the wicketkeeper-batsman and resulting in the complete destruction of the car by fire.

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

IPL

