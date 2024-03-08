Advertisement

Team India has secured a commanding lead over England as they have established dominance in the ongoing red-ball series. England swept the inaugural Test match but failed to bounce back into their winning ways. The Men in Blue won three back-to-back matches and handed England their first Test series defeat in the Bazball era. England came in as a confident team with the aim to run rampant in the series. But a former England cricketer pointed out where the Three Lions lost the Test series.

IND vs ENG: Nick Knight reveals where it all went wrong for England

Former English cricketer Nick Knight opened up on where it all went wrong for England despite having the upper hand in the series at one point. Knight reminisced about the Rajkot Test when India was down three wickets, and Joe Root dropped Rohit Sharma's catch. Bowler Tom Hartley put up a golden chance to take down Rohit, as he chipped the ball towards the slip. However, Root could not take the catch, which acted as a saviour for the hosts. Rohit then delivered an absolute onslaught that the Englishmen could not withstand.

“If the captain is feeling under a bit of pressure, he’s been targeted by the opposition, it makes everybody in the dressing room vulnerable. When you look at the two sides, you have Ben Stokes, whose performances individually haven’t been where he wanted them to be,” Nick Knight told Jio Cinema.

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates by raising his bat after scoring a century during the third IND vs ENG Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot | Image: BCCI

“About Rohit, I go back to one factor that might have determined the outcome of the series, and it’s Joe Root dropping Rohit in Rajkot. Rohit got an outside edge off Tom Hartley and Root put that down. At that point, he was contributing but not big scores. From that moment onwards, he has pushed on. When you look back at the bigger picture of the series, it was quite crucial,” he added.

Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal scored solid fifties, and the remaining Indian batters did not disappoint. Earlier, Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) made fluent hundreds as India surpassed England’s first-innings total of 218 all out.

England captain Ben Stokes bowled for the first time in this series and got the wicket of his opposite number Rohit immediately after lunch.

(With PTI Inputs)