Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

‘From that rough phase to now’: Dhawan attributes Rishabh Pant's return from accident to resilience

Shikhar Dhawan credits Rishabh Pant's recovery from car crash to resilience, highlighting his positive journey from adversity to present.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan | Image:Punjabkings/X
The BCCI announced on Tuesday that Rishabh Pant has been granted medical clearance to return to competitive cricket during the IPL 2024. Pant endured a strenuous 14-month rehabilitation programme following a serious traffic accident in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, on December 30, 2022. His commitment and determination are evident in his successful recovery, which will allow him to resume playing as a wicket-keeper batter in the upcoming IPL season.

Shikhar Dhawan admires Rishabh Pant's resilience in his return to cricket 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain, Shikhar Dhawan, said that Rishabh Pant needed help with even the most basic things, including going to the toilet, after suffering many injuries in a terrifying automobile accident in December 2022. The seasoned cricketer praised Pant's tenacity but also stated that he thinks the wicketkeeper-batsman's optimistic outlook has played a significant role in his recuperation.

Pant was injured after his car struck a barrier close to Roorkee, Uttarakhand, injuring his forehead, knee, wrist, ankle, and toe. He broke the windscreen to get out of the car, and passersby who saw him coming assisted in getting him to the hospital.

In a recent interview with Star Sports, Dhawan discussed Pant's recovery from the automobile accident, emphasising the difficulties he encountered and his tenacity. Shikhar Dhawan said: 

"He was in such pain that he wasn't even able to move or do anything for the first few months. Even for the toilet, he needed someone's assistance. From that rough phase to now, he has shown a lot of patience, positivity, and tolerance, and it's a huge thing.

"It surely gave him a lot of strength, and I am sure he is going to do wonders for himself and the country," 

"I am very happy and excited to see Rishabh back in action. He has survived such a serious accident, all thanks to God. In this last one year, he has worked so hard and shown such positive intent." 

Pant has played for India in 33 Test matches, 30 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 66 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) since making his debut for the country in 2017. Notably, Pant has played in 98 T20 league games and is slated to captain the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2024 Indian Premier League. He has amassed 2,838 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 147.97 over his outings, which includes one century and fifteen half-centuries.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

