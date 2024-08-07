Published 21:16 IST, August 7th 2024
'Gambhir Era Starts With Humiliating Loss': Team India suffer 1st ODI Series defeat to SL since 1997
Rohit Sharma's men have suffered a humiliating loss in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka. Chasing 249, India bundled out at 138, losing the match by 110 runs.
Gautam Gambhir disappointed after India's loss to Sri Lanka | Image: AP/X.com
