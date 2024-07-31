sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:20 IST, July 31st 2024

IND vs SL: Gautam Gambhir Praises India's Tenacity But Calls For Further Improvement

Head coach Gautam Gambhir praised India for pulling off a tenacious Super Over win in the low-scoring third T20I against Sri Lanka for a series whitewash, but called for consistent improvement on pitches.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gautam Gambhir Reacts As India Wins
Gautam Gambhir Reacts As India Wins | Image: X/Screengrab
14:17 IST, July 31st 2024