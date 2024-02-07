Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 19:31 IST

'No one ever thought about these women': Gambhir distributes shawls-sarees among women at GB Road

In a touching gesture, Gautam Gambhir aimed to make the day more special for those who might be overlooked during such significant events.

Vishal Tiwari
Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir marked the consecration of the Ram Temple by engaging in a heartfelt act of kindness. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which took place on Monday, January 22, Gambhir visited GB Nagar in Delhi to distribute shawls and sarees among underprivileged women.

3 things you need to know

  • Gautam Gambhir was invited to the Ram Temple consecration but he did not attend
  • The Ram Temple consecration was attended by PM Narendra Modi
  • Over 7,000 guests graced the event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Also Read: 'I am emotional and happy. Ram Lalla has come': Cricket world ecstatic with Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Gautam Gambhir distributes sarees and shawls to poor women

In a touching gesture, Gautam Gambhir aimed to make the day more special for those who might be overlooked during such significant events. "I thought that today is the day where I think it couldn't be a better day for me because no one ever thought about these women," Gambhir expressed.

Acknowledging the inclusivity of Lord Ram's teachings, Gambhir emphasized, "Bhagwan Ram belongs to every section of the society irrespective of where you belong, which caste, which creed, and which colour you belong to." With this ethos in mind, he sought to spread joy and inclusivity on this auspicious day.

Gambhir's initiative focused on reaching out to women from all walks of life, underscoring the idea that festivals and special occasions should be moments of shared happiness. "So what better than today if we can distribute something to these women. It is a festival for them as well, it is a special day for these women, so why not make it even more special," Gambhir explained.

The cricketer-turned-philanthropist's act resonates with the spirit of compassion and generosity, highlighting the power of individuals to make a positive impact on society. As the Ram Temple consecration becomes a landmark event in India's cultural and religious landscape, Gambhir's contribution serves as a reminder that the joy of such occasions should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:14 IST

