sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Shelter Home Horror | Paris Olympics | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Sports /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Gautam Gambhir jyada lambe samay tak tik nahi payega': 2007 WC Hero doubts GG's Longevity as coach

Published 12:47 IST, August 4th 2024

'Gautam Gambhir jyada lambe samay tak tik nahi payega': 2007 WC Hero doubts GG's Longevity as coach

2007 WC hero questions Gautam Gambhir's coaching longevity, expressing doubts regarding his ability to sustain the role over a longer period.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gautam Gambhir
India men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, speaks during a press conference along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Mumbai, India | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:47 IST, August 4th 2024