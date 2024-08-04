Published 12:47 IST, August 4th 2024
'Gautam Gambhir jyada lambe samay tak tik nahi payega': 2007 WC Hero doubts GG's Longevity as coach
2007 WC hero questions Gautam Gambhir's coaching longevity, expressing doubts regarding his ability to sustain the role over a longer period.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, speaks during a press conference along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Mumbai, India | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:47 IST, August 4th 2024