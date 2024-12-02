Gautam Gambhir Leaves India To Join Rohit Sharma-led Team In Australia For 2nd Test

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is set to rejoin the team in Australia on Tuesday, after a brief absence due to personal reasons. Gambhir had returned to India after the first Test in Perth on November 25 and missed the team's two-day practice game against the Australian Prime Minister's XI in Canberra. In his absence, the support staff took charge of the team's training and oversaw the Canberra fixture, which India won by six wickets.

Gautam Gambhir flies back to Australia for 2nd Test

With Gautam Gambhir's return, the focus now shifts to the selection of India's playing XI for the second Test, a day-night match in Adelaide starting December 6. Captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test due to personal reasons, has joined the team, and Gautam Gambhir will be part of the discussions on the team's composition.

The team management faces some tough decisions, particularly with regards to the opening combination. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put on a double-century first-wicket stand in India's second innings in Perth, making a strong case for their continuation as openers. Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test due to injury, is also back in contention and may replace Devdutt Padikkal at No. 3.

Rohit Sharma had demoted himself to the number five position in the pink-ball warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI to allow KL Rahul to open the batting. Rahul grabbed the chance with both hands and forged a good partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Shubman Gill also scored an unbeaten half-century in the match.