In a candid conversation with R Ashwin on the YouTube show 'Kutti Stories With Ash,' former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir did not hold back in expressing his disapproval of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to introduce two new balls in One Day Internationals (ODIs). According to Gambhir, this change has significantly impacted the role and effectiveness of finger spinners in the game.

Gautam Gambhir slams ICC for unwanted rule

Gautam Gambhir highlighted the challenges that finger spinners face under the current rules. With two new balls, bowlers do not get the same assistance from the pitch as they used to, making it harder to generate spin and deceive batsmen.

"The worst thing that has happened in white-ball cricket is the introduction of two new balls. And the reason why I say that is, you've taken the entire scale of a finger spinner away from the game. Whether it's a left-arm spinner or an off-spinner. You've got two new balls. You've got five fielders inside," Gambhir said.

"How do you expect a finger spinner to get anything out of the surface? And how do you expect a finger spinner to be included in the playing eleven? That's the worst thing that has happened in whiteball cricket according to me," he asserted.

Gautam Gambhir further pointed out that even world-class spinners like R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon have found it difficult to make an impact in ODIs due to these conditions. "I've said it on Star Sports. I've said it on so many other platforms that you've taken two of the best finger spinners in the world who should have played more whiteball cricket. You and Nathan Lyon. The reason why you guys didn't play was because there was nothing for you guys."

"Tell me. And it's not only about you and Nathan Lyon. What is the job of the ICC is that you promote every kind of bowler who wants to become an off spinner or a finger spinner," he said.

Gautam Gambhir's concerns extend to the future of spin bowling in whiteball cricket. He fears that the current regulations discourage young players from pursuing this craft.

"Tell me how many youngsters going forward who want to take up this finger spin. This art of bowling. Off spin or left arm spin. No one would want to. Because they know that they've got no future in whiteball cricket," he lamented.