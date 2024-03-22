×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 18:07 IST

'Just let the boys play': Did Gautam Gambhir take a dig at MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni will next be seen in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to kickoff on Friday with a match between CSK and RCB.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Gautam Gambhir with MS Dhoni
Gautam Gambhir with MS Dhoni | Image:IPL/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup set to begin in June, World Cup-winning cricketer Gautam Gambhir took a playful jab at his former teammate, MS Dhoni. Gambhir shared an advertisement from Britannia on his 'X' platform, urging for a World Cup free from the distractions of advertising twists. This tweet seemed to be a subtle reference to Dhoni's previous endorsement deal with the rival biscuit brand, Oreo, before the ODI World Cup 2023.

Also Read: MS Dhoni SLAMMED for giving up CSK captaincy before IPL 2024: ‘MSD should have RETIRED first’

Gautam Gambhir takes an indirect dig at MS Dhoni

“Having played the World Cup and won it, I know the pressure and I know the jubilation too. 140 crore Indians hold their breath...and all that matters is winning the World Cup!!! So, guys don't bring in any more twist. Don't let the Ad play. Just let the boys play,” Gambhir wrote on Twitter. 

It's worth noting that MS Dhoni had previously been part of a similar ad campaign leading up to the T20 World Cup in 2022. He endorsed the biscuit brand in a campaign titled #BringBack2011, which aimed to reminisce the glory of India's 2011 World Cup win. The campaign, designed to engage cricket enthusiasts, featured Dhoni and his daughter, Ziva Dhoni, marking her first endorsement deal.

In the campaign, MS Dhoni highlighted that Oreo was introduced in 2011, a lucky charm year for India, as they clinched the World Cup on April 2 under his captaincy. However, India faced a defeat against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Taking note of this, the biscuit company adopted a more cautious approach for the ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with the tagline "matt bol," encouraging fans to refrain from making premature predictions.

Also Read: 'Who would have thought...': Ruturaj Gaikwad shares insightful convo with RCB leader Faf du Plessis

MS Dhoni will next be seen in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to kickoff on Friday with a match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand, will be mentoring the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the tournament.  

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:49 IST

