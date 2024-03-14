Advertisement

The inaugural IPL 2024 match for the major giants will feature an exhilarating showdown between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya's return to face his former team adds an extra layer of anticipation as this will be his first match as the captain of Mumbai Indians after he replaced Rohit Sharma. The match is scheduled for Sunday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Narendra Modi Stadium, promising a closely contested battle as both teams have near-equal chances of success. Leading up to this clash, MI may need to consider several important factors.

Yuvraj Singh believes that Rohit Sharma should captain Mumbai Indians for at least one more season

The Mumbai Indians made a big choice when they appointed Hardik Pandya as captain ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League season, replacing Rohit Sharma in that role. The legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared his thoughts on this decision, stating that he would have wanted to give Rohit another year as captain and let Hardik act as his deputy throughout the competition.

The supporters as well as the critics of the cricket unit debated on whether Hardik's selection as captain was the best course of action. Speaking on Star Sports, Yuvraj underlined how important it was to remove Rohit from the captaincy position and said he would have chosen a transitional strategy in which he kept Hardik as vice captain so he could monitor the dynamics within the squad.

The Mumbai Indians are standing by their decision, even if it has elicited conflicting responses. They believe Hardik can guide the squad with confidence and tenacity during the forthcoming Indian Premier League season. Yuvraj Singh said:

“Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner as a captain. Removing him is a big decision. I would have gotten someone in, like they brought Hardik (Pandya), but I still would have given Rohit one more season and let Hardik be the vice captain and see how the whole franchise works," “I understand from the franchise's point of view, they have to see the future of the franchise. But then again, Rohit is captaining India and still playing well, so it's a big decision,”

Yuvraj continued on his thoughts, recognising Hardik Pandya's evident skill while emphasising the difficulties he may encounter in leading a club as prestigious as the Mumbai Indians, particularly given his past experience with the Gujarat Titans. The famous all-rounder emphasised that Hardik and the club will face sky-high expectations given the Mumbai Indians' five-time IPL championship record. He added:

"In terms of talent, yes, he has great talent. Being captain of Gujarat will be different from being captain of Mumbai. Expectations are a lot. Mumbai Indians have been a big side,"