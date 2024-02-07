Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:22 IST
Glenn Maxwell actually lost consciousness after late night drinking session: Report
Earlier reports did not mention in detail under what circumstances Maxwell was taken to the hospital but a Sydney Morning Herald report said that he lost consciousness and woke up on the way.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Flamboyant all-rounder Glenn Maxwell actually lost consciousness and did not respond to efforts to wake him up before he was rushed to hospital after a late night drinking session in Adelaide last week, according to a report.
Earlier reports did not mention in detail under what circumstances Maxwell was taken to the hospital but a Sydney Morning Herald report said that he lost consciousness and woke up on the way.
Advertisement
Maxwell was watching a concert when the incident took place.
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:22 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 finalSports 8 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.