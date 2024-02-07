English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Glenn Maxwell actually lost consciousness after late night drinking session: Report

Earlier reports did not mention in detail under what circumstances Maxwell was taken to the hospital but a Sydney Morning Herald report said that he lost consciousness and woke up on the way.

Press Trust Of India
Australian batter Glenn Maxwell
Australian batter Glenn Maxwell | Image:AP
Flamboyant all-rounder Glenn Maxwell actually lost consciousness and did not respond to efforts to wake him up before he was rushed to hospital after a late night drinking session in Adelaide last week, according to a report.

Earlier reports did not mention in detail under what circumstances Maxwell was taken to the hospital but a Sydney Morning Herald report said that he lost consciousness and woke up on the way.

Maxwell was watching a concert when the incident took place.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:22 IST

