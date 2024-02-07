Advertisement

According to Australian media, Australia's talented cricket player Glenn Maxwell was admitted to the hospital on Friday night in Adelaide after attending a late-night party in the city. Despite the incident, the World Cup hero did not need to remain overnight and has returned to his training programme ahead of the T20I series against the West Indies, which is scheduled to start on February 9. Australia is currently playing the Test series, which they lead by 1-0 and will commence their 2nd Test on January 25, 2024.

3 things you need to know

Australia currently plays Test series against West Indies

Australia is set to play 3-match ODI series vs WI after the Tests

Glenn Maxwell has not been included in either Tests or ODI against West Indies

Also Read: Irfan Pathan gives ENG a heads-up over Virat Kohli before Test series

Advertisement

Why was Glenn Maxwell hospitalized?

Glenn Maxwell was enjoying a night out at an event in Adelaide, according to The Daily Telegraph, when he needed to be taken to the hospital by an ambulance to receive vital medical care. The particulars of the nature of his health issues are still unknown at this time. Other players from Australia and the West Indies who had just played in a Test match at the Adelaide Oval were reported to have also attended the show, although Maxwell was not among them.

Advertisement

In his most recent game, which was played in the Big Bash League in Melbourne on January 15, Glenn Maxwell captained the Melbourne Stars against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Remarkably, Maxwell was left out of the 13-man roster for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies that is slated to take place on February 2–6 after the conclusion of the Test series that the Aussies lead 1-0. Cricket Australia made it clear on Monday that Maxwell's decision to take a break from the ODI series was a part of a plan to manage his workload. Fans may expect him to play again, though, when Australia play the West Indies in the Twenty20 International series starting on February 9 right after the end of the ODI series. Notably, from the ODI series, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Marsh, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins were also given a break.

Advertisement

In 2023, Maxwell had a difficult year characterised by several ailments that put his fortitude to scrutiny. Despite these disappointments, he played brilliantly in the ODI World Cup. Maxwell suffered a serious forearm injury early in the season when representing the Melbourne Stars at the Gabba against the Brisbane Heat.

Basically Glenn Maxwell pic.twitter.com/VtbFqoamd2 — Zienata Silviestu (@silquantum) January 16, 2024

Also Read: Virat Kohli's convoy spotted in Ayodhya ahead of D-Day - WATCH

Maxwell suffered a concussion and facial bruises after falling off a golf cart, adding to his already extensive list of ailments. After a round at Ahmedabad's Kalhaar Blues and Greens golf club, he had an incident in the dark that prevented him from playing in Australia's World Cup match against England.

Advertisement

However, Maxwell's unrelenting spirit shone through at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during the World Cup, which makes him a World Cup hero. Despite hamstring and back pains, he delivered an excellent undefeated innings of 201 against Afghanistan on November 7th, setting a new record for the highest individual score in a run chase in One-Day Internationals, which gave Australia an incredible boost in the campaign as they went on to dominate the tournament after earlier setbacks. Maxwell was instrumental in Australia's historic World Cup victory in India in 2023.