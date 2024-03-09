Advertisement

In the second Test between New Zealand and Australia at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Glenn Phillips showcased his fielding prowess by taking a remarkable catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne on Day 2, just before Lunch. Labuschagne, who was on course for his 12th Test century, fell victim to Tim Southee's delivery outside off-stump.

Also Read: 'He already has 35 balls': Kuldeep Yadav lifts lid on viral exchange with R Ashwin in 5th Test

Advertisement

Glenn Phillips dismisses Marnus Labuschagne

Attempting to find the gaps for runs, Marnus Labuschagne's shot was intercepted by Glenn Phillips, who lunged to his right, fully stretched, and snatched the ball with his right hand. Glenn Phillips' teammates celebrated the crucial breakthrough as Labuschagne departed after scoring 90 runs off 147 balls, including 12 fours. This dismissal left Australia at 221 for 8 in 60.2 overs.

Advertisement

Despite Labuschagne's strong contribution, Australia finished their first innings at 256 runs in 68 overs, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins adding valuable runs towards the end. Thanks to Labuschagne's efforts, Australia gained a significant 94-run lead in the first innings after choosing to bowl first.

SUPERMAN! 🦸 What a catch from Glenn Phillips! Australia are 221/8 at lunch on Day 2 🏏@BLACKCAPS v Australia: 2nd Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/Swx84jNFZb — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) March 9, 2024

Earlier, in New Zealand's innings, they were bowled out for 162 runs in 45.2 overs, largely due to Josh Hazlewood's exceptional performance, claiming five wickets and causing a collapse in the batting lineup.

Also Read: James Anderson takes his 700th scalp in Dharamshala, becomes first pacer to reach TITANC feat

Advertisement

Marnus Labuschagne's innings not only boosted Australia's lead but also marked a return to form for him, as he navigated through a challenging track where many batsmen struggled to convert their starts into substantial scores.