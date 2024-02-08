Grander than even your imagination: Virat Kohli shows his stunning holiday home in Alibaug - WATCH

Advertisement

Virat Kohli has finally offered a sneak peek into one of his most-talked-about homes in Alibaug. The Kohli's have a penchant for properties as they own some of the most luxurious ones. Whenever Virat or his wife, Anushka Sharma, has shared a peek into their abode, the fans have been eager to see it from within. Kohli has finally opened the doors for the fans to peek into his holiday home in the coastal town of Alibaug

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma own an opulent property in Alibaug

Kohli owns brands like One8 and WROGN

The batter shares a walkthrough of his Alibaug property

Virat Kohli offers a tour of his Alibaug home - WATCH

One of Virat Kohli's most highlighted properties in the coastal town of Alibaug is back on the news after the Indian Cricket Team batter gave a close view of the villa to Architectural Digest India, who shared the video on Instagram. Kohli showed around his holiday home, which is meant for them to get away from the bustling city of Mumbai to relax.

Virat depicts the drawing room in the video, which has immaculate white walls, a tall ceiling, and real hardwood floors. Kohli's Alibaug home features an expansive swimming pool, lush greenery, giant windows and glass walls with an open floor plan. Natural materials like stones, Italian marble, and Turkish limestones were used to create a classy yet minimalist look. It is an opulent four-bedroom villa with architecture in the Californian Konkan style and boasts and has a fully-customised kitchen. The house is built over a 10,000-square-foot plot and is estimated to be priced around ₹19 crore.

Virat Kohli recently featured in the two-match Test series against South Africa, which ended up in a draw. The right-handed batter will be in action against Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series.