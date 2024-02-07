Advertisement

The Dubai Capitals will face off against the Sharjah Warriors in their next DP World ILT20 Season 2 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. One of their key players, Sam Billings, spoke highly of his teammates before the game.

“We have a great group of players and a huge amount of talent in the Dubai Capitals. But then all the teams in this tournament play at a very competitive level. That is why we must be on top of our game, and we are confident with the squad of players in our team,” he said.

This is the Englishman’s second season in the ILT20, and Billings was happy to see the progress in the league over the last year, “It’s always lovely coming to play in the ILT20. This tournament has really grown since 2023, with the fan bases getting bigger and the atmosphere in the stadiums getting louder. It's great to be back in the country for the ILT20.”

Having hit two half-centuries, the wicketkeeper-batter currently has the most runs in his team. Billings is personally content with his progress in the season till now, “I am personally quite happy with my performance. I have been using the first few matches to get used to the pitches here because it’s quite different from what they use in the BBL in Australia. And hitting half-centuries is always a confidence booster so getting two has been very good for me.”

When asked about his team’s chances at winning the trophy, Billings said, “The Dubai Capitals are playing like every other team – with the thought that they can make it to the latter stages of the competition. I have confidence in my fellow players and together, we will take it one game at a time.”