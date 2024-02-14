English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

'Great job by everyone at BCCI': Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed's visa issues before IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Rehan Ahmed had a single entry visa and it again resulted in problems in entering India. However, his issue was also resolved quickly by Indian authorities.

Republic Sports Desk
India vs England: Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed's visa troubles
India vs England: Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed's visa troubles | Image:BCCI
Before the first India vs England Test series, there was a controversy surrounding ENG spinner Shoaib Bashir's visa trouble in getting to India. England captain even hit out at the authorities for stopping Bashir from entering India. However, it was a mishap from the England Cricket Board's end which resulted in a delayed visa for Bashir. However, Bashir was able to play in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test.

After Bashir, it was the turn of Rehan Ahmed to get into visa troubles after the England flew to Abu Dhabi after the 2nd Test. Ahmed had a single entry visa and it again resulted in problems in entering India. However, his issue was also resolved quickly by Indian authorities. 

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes comments on Rehan Ahmed's visa issue

England skipper Ben Stokes on Wednesday expressed relief after young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed's visa issue was sorted in quick time due to the intervention of the Indian government and the BCCI.

Ahmed, the spinner of Pakistani descent, had a single-entry visa upon arrival in Rajkot but he was able to complete his paperwork a day before the start of the third Test against India.

"For any individual having to wait for that is always an anxious period, but thankfully, we got it through this morning, and great job from the guys at the airport for giving him his visa to get through initially, and everyone at the BCCI and the government to get the visa quickly," Stokes said ahead of the third Test.

ALSO READ | ‘Just a number…’: Ben Stokes focused on milestone 100th Test as India clash looms in Rajkot

"We do not have to worry anymore about those issues, we were very confident that we would get the visa for Rehan before the game started," he added.

Earlier, before the start of the series, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir also faced visa issue and arrived in Hyderabad on the third day of the first Test.

Stokes praised Ahmed for handling the situation well.

"There was no thoughts about not playing him this week, the great thing about youth is that they just take everything in their stride," he said.

"He handled a situation that could've affected quite a lot of people in a different way, very well for such a young kid. Rehan, in the Test matches that he has played, he has done very well and he has solved everything that we have asked him," Stokes added. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

