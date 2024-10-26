Published 21:27 IST, October 26th 2024
Group D: Harshit celebrates maiden Test call-up with four-wicket haul vs Assam
Harshit Rana celebrated his maiden Test team call-up by rattling Assam with a fiery opening spell but keeper-batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar's unbeaten 120 took the visitors to a respectable 264 for 6 at stumps on the opening day of a group D Ranji Trophy match.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harshit Rana | Image: PTI
Advertisement
21:27 IST, October 26th 2024